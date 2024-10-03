Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as high as C$15.34. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$15.16, with a volume of 393,722 shares trading hands.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.82%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

