Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $592.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.73. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $497.36 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

