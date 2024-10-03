Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after buying an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

