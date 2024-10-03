Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.5%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.15 and last traded at $151.77. 1,431,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,802,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.19. The company has a market capitalization of $277.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 346,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.