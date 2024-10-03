Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.0 %
CVR opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $21.19.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 10.00%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
