China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 1130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that China Coal Energy Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

China Coal Energy Dividend Announcement

About China Coal Energy

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. China Coal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.