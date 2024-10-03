China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Trading 30.5% Higher

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) rose 30.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 30.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

