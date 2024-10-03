Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,614.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 106,590 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,997.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 274,979 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,990.3% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,554.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,344,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,252,000 after buying an additional 1,315,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,148.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

