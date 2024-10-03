Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 106.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $134.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

