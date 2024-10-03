Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $129.66. 177,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

