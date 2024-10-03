Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,226.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 10,229 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $16,366.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 4,103 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $6,893.04.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BTM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 80,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,269. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 307.37%. The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.49 million. Analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bitcoin Depot

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.