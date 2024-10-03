Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

CB opened at $291.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.30 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

