Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 2,151.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 257.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

