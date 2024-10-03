Cim LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.1% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.50, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

