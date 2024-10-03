Cim LLC Raises Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.16. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSTI

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,327 shares of company stock worth $199,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.