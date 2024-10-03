Cim LLC Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $231.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.06. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.