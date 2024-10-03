Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
