Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,234 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

