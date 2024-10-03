Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Decreased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

NYSE:C opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

