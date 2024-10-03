Citigroup Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $195.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.39. 264,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $173.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 591.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

