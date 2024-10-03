City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.01

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.34. City Developments shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 8,772 shares traded.
City Developments Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.
City Developments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
