Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 13th. This is a boost from Civmec’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Civmec Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84.
Civmec Company Profile
