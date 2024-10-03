Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 13th. This is a boost from Civmec’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84.

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. The company undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

