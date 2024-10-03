Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3822446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Clean Air Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Clean Air Metals alerts:

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.