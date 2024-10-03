Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Clean Air Metals Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of AIR stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.08. 3,948,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Clean Air Metals has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

