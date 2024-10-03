Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Clean Air Metals Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of AIR stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.08. 3,948,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Clean Air Metals has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
About Clean Air Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Air Metals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.