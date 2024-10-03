Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS) Insider Buys A$12,800.00 in Stock

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS – Get Free Report) insider Gary Higgins acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00 ($8,827.59).

Clean Seas Seafood Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Clean Seas Seafood Company Profile

Clean Seas Seafood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company engages in the propagation, harvesting, growing, and selling of Spencer Gulf Yellowtail Kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings.

