Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $102.78 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 736,735 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $102,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $157.68.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

