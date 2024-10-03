Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $70.68 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,902,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $70,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after buying an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,199,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

AMH opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.