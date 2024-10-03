Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $92.62 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,556 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $92,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $234.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $240.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

