Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $92.69 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,192 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $92,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 752.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,125,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after buying an additional 222,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

