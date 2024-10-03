Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,936,698 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $101,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 718,465 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.