Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 193,362 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,362 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $102,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 3,622.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 382,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $87,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

APi Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APG opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.56. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

