Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 449,795 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,440,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Quarry LP raised its stake in Avantor by 4,489.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Avantor by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 460,691 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,058,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

