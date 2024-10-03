Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $52.78 Million Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 332,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in WESCO International by 163.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Up 0.6 %

WESCO International stock opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.74%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.