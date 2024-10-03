ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 424,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $299.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.12. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 64.23% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

