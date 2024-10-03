CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in CME Group by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CME opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $225.95.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.54.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

