CMS Energy (CMS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS):

10/1/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.14. 1,284,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,994. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

