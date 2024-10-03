Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.69% of Coastal Financial worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $698.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,800,628.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,800,628.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock worth $1,697,960 in the last ninety days. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

