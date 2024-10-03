Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7811 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.7 %

KOF traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,143. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

