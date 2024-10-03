Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.34.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.