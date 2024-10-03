Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $12.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,056. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
