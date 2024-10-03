Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,122 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $90,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNS opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.83%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 over the last 90 days. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

