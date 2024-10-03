Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 46,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,549. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

