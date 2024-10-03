Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 46,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,549. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.