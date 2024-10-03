Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

RQI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,472. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

