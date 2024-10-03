Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
RLTY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 79,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,357. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
