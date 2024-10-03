Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RNP stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 123,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,546. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.