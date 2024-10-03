Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PSF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 18,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

