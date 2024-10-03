Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

PTA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

