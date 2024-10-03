Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,443. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

