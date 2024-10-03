Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.25. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 34,320 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$161.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0793854 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
