Comparing Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Altisource Asset Management”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 2.92 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management -$19.35 million 0.00 -$32.55 million $39.83 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobile Infrastructure and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Altisource Asset Management N/A N/A -108.99%

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.